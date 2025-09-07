Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 505,083 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,278,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Honeywell International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $5,294,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.25 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.90 and a 200 day moving average of $217.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

