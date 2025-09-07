Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) vs. Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH – Get Free Report) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chilco River has a beta of 10.41, indicating that its stock price is 941% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chilco River N/A N/A N/A Golden Matrix Group -5.41% -7.50% -3.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chilco River and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Chilco River and Golden Matrix Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chilco River N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Matrix Group $151.12 million 0.94 -$1.48 million ($0.08) -12.75

Chilco River has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Matrix Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chilco River and Golden Matrix Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chilco River 0 0 0 0 0.00 Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Matrix Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.16%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Chilco River.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats Chilco River on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chilco River

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. engages in developing products for the consumable products market. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

