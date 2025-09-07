Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Shares Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.09. 2,555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

