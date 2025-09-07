Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.30 and last traded at C$26.31, with a volume of 427826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse acquired 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,992.50. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.