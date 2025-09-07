Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Down 13.8% – Should You Sell?

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) fell 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56. 949,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,090% from the average session volume of 79,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Galway Metals Stock Down 13.8%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$53.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

