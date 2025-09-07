Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) Trading Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) fell 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.27. 81,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 306,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fundamental Global stock. Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fundamental Global Inc. ( NASDAQ:FGF Free Report ) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC owned 4.80% of Fundamental Global worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

