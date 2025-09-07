Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) Trading Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) fell 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.27. 81,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 306,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
Fundamental Global Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.
Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Fundamental Global
About Fundamental Global
Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fundamental Global
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.