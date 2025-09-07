Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 4,339 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,929,000. Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

