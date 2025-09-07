Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,365,000 after buying an additional 5,059,340 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,717.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,976,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,532,000 after buying an additional 1,867,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,786,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after buying an additional 1,242,681 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,943.4% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,102,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,318,000 after buying an additional 1,049,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,491,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,914,000 after buying an additional 1,041,293 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

