Financial Comparison: Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT)

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Lantronix has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cistera Networks has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lantronix and Cistera Networks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix $122.92 million 1.50 -$11.37 million ($0.30) -15.73 Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cistera Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lantronix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Lantronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lantronix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lantronix and Cistera Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix -9.25% -12.89% -7.60% Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lantronix and Cistera Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cistera Networks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lantronix presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential downside of 11.72%. Given Cistera Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cistera Networks is more favorable than Lantronix.

Summary

Lantronix beats Cistera Networks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login. It also offers telematics devices, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management; network switches, media converters, power over ethernet, NICS and optical SFPs, system on modules, and development kits; and services for mechanical, hardware, and software engineering for camera, audio, and artificial intelligence/machine learning development. In addition, the company provides console management, power management, and IP connected keyboard-video-mouse products that offers remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, branch offices, remote sites, and server rooms; and hardware engineering, software engineering, and mechanical engineering, rapid prototyping and quality assurance engineering services. Lantronix, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Cistera Networks

Cistera Networks, Inc. provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company’s convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions. It also provides Cistera 1.9 software platform, a component-based architecture that enables enhanced scalability and management of advanced unified communications applications; and Quality Assurance and Management systems that allow organizations to respond to the needs of their customers and their partners, as well as enable organizations to build feedback loops by automating audit and compliance needs through recording and monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers Event Alerting and Notification solutions for the delivery of timely and actionable information for organizations of various sizes. Further, it provides support and maintenance, and professional services. The company was formerly known as CNH Holdings Company and changed its name to Cistera Networks Inc in September 2005. Cistera Networks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

