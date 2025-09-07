EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Trading Up 20.8% – Time to Buy?

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) rose 20.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

EverGen Infrastructure Trading Up 20.8%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

About EverGen Infrastructure

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas (RNG), waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada and North America. It operates through RNG production; and Organic Waste and Composting segments. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

