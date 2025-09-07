Equity Residential $EQR Shares Purchased by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises approximately 4.0% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 target price on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.53%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

