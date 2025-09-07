Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.
Shares of ENLT opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Enlight Renewable Energy has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
