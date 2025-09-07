Endesa S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Up 72.5% in August

Endesa S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,900 shares, agrowthof72.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELEZY. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Endesa to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised Endesa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Endesa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $15.23 on Friday. Endesa has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This is a positive change from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 297.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

