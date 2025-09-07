EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Stock Holdings Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 56,287.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,942 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $105,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EMCOR Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EME. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of EME stock opened at $625.05 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

