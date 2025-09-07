EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of EME stock opened at $625.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $595.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.62. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

