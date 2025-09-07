Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Up 50.8% in August

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,700 shares, anincreaseof50.8% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance

ECAOF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.