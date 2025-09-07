Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,971 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CUK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CUK stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. Carnival has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

