Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 51,308 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 271.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,308 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 799,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

