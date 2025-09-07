Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 23,167 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 108,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 306,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 30,006 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at $75,412,360.10. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,872. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

