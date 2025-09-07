Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 9,293 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 150.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $147.46 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

