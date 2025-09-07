Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 9,293 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 150.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NRG Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $147.46 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.
NRG Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.