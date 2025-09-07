Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 21,096 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 170.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.54.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $182.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.32. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $191.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $504.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.