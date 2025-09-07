Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.15.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.