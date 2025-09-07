Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,711,800 shares, adeclineof31.2% from the July 31st total of 5,394,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.6 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DREUF shares. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.
