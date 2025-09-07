Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,300 shares, anincreaseof56.8% from the July 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.45. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) by 11,248.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DLAKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

See Also

