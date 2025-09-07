DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Down 50.7% in August

DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,600 shares, adeclineof50.7% from the July 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently,0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DallasNews by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DallasNews during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of DallasNews by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of DallasNews by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DallasNews during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

DALN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 23,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,394. The company has a market cap of $79.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. DallasNews has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $16.10.

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DallasNews had a positive return on equity of 150.61% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

