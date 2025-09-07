CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $417.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.21. The stock has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.95, a P/E/G ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,164 shares of company stock valued at $88,876,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $450.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.10.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

