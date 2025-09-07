Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corps Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,380. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,147 shares of company stock worth $8,039,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $963.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $962.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $977.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $867.16 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

