Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Short Interest Update

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, agrowthof100.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Core Alternative ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Core Alternative ETF stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Core Alternative ETF has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91.
Core Alternative ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Core Alternative ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.