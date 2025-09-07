Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Short Interest Update

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, agrowthof100.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Core Alternative ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Core Alternative ETF stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Core Alternative ETF has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91.

Core Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

