Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $203.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.80.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

