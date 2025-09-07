Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Takes $679,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,809,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,815,000 after acquiring an additional 595,377 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after acquiring an additional 949,699 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,945,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,753,000 after acquiring an additional 278,742 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,243 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

