Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Takes $594,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,365.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,364,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,006,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1636 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

