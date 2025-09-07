Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Purchases Shares of 1,001 Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 66,077 shares of company stock worth $16,885,773 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.34.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $250.40 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

