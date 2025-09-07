Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

