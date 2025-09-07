Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,818,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,724,000 after purchasing an additional 720,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,637 shares during the period.

JEPQ stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.442 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

