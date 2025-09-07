Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF $SMOT

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMOT. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMOT stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.