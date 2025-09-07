Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Makes New $16.48 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of Finland boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $650.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $637.08 and a 200-day moving average of $595.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $655.44. The company has a market cap of $655.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.