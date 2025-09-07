Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Invests $992,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

