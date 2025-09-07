Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Invests $1.67 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 154,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $71.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.