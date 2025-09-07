Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Invests $1.32 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 201.4% in the first quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $121,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

