Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Buys New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $139.30 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average is $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

