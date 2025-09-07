Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Acquires Shares of 2,866 Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Shares of VTV opened at $182.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $183.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.36.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
