Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Members Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Members Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 77,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0794 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

