Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 352,335 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,801,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,571,000 after purchasing an additional 216,119 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $105.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

