Contrasting World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) & Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS – Get Free Report) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares World Access and Scor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get World Access alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Access N/A N/A N/A Scor 3.41% 11.92% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for World Access and Scor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Access 0 0 0 0 0.00 Scor 0 2 1 2 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Given World Access’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe World Access is more favorable than Scor.

This table compares World Access and Scor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scor $17.45 billion 0.34 $4.33 million $0.33 10.03

Scor has higher revenue and earnings than World Access.

Summary

Scor beats World Access on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Access

(Get Free Report)

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

About Scor

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR L&H segment provides life reinsurance products, such as protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for World Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Access and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.