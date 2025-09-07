Contrasting SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) & Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SharkNinja and Tractor Supply, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharkNinja 0 1 6 1 3.00 Tractor Supply 0 8 13 0 2.62

SharkNinja currently has a consensus price target of $131.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.46%. Tractor Supply has a consensus price target of $61.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given SharkNinja’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SharkNinja is more favorable than Tractor Supply.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

SharkNinja has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tractor Supply has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SharkNinja and Tractor Supply”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharkNinja $5.53 billion 2.99 $438.70 million $3.66 32.03 Tractor Supply $14.88 billion 2.15 $1.10 billion $2.04 29.67

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than SharkNinja. Tractor Supply is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SharkNinja, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SharkNinja and Tractor Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharkNinja 8.82% 28.78% 13.23% Tractor Supply 7.18% 46.83% 10.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of SharkNinja shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Tractor Supply shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of SharkNinja shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Tractor Supply shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SharkNinja beats Tractor Supply on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers. The company sells its products through traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels and e-commerce channels, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels under the Shark and Ninja brands. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise. It provides its products under the 4health, Paws & Claws, American Farmworks, Producer's Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Country Lane, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Country Tuff, Strive, Dumor, Traveller, Farm Table, Treeline, Groundwork, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Huskee, Untamed, and JobSmart brand names. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

