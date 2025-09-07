Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in August

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,400 shares, adeclineof40.5% from the July 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Continental Price Performance

Shares of CTTAY opened at $8.57 on Friday. Continental has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Continental alerts:

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Continental had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.54%.The company had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTTAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Continental to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTTAY

About Continental

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.