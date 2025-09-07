Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $3,153,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,507,156.57. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,879,799.80. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,627,965. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $707.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.97. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.54. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $733.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.