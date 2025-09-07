CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95. 407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

