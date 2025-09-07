CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.06. 3,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.
CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.
