CKW Financial Group Invests $279,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.92.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $182.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 129.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,881.55. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.